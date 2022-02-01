Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Dies After Falling From Skyscraper; Sandhu Pens Note

Harnaaz Sandhu with Cheslie Kryst.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst passed away on Sunday, 30 January. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram to mourn her demise.
Cheslie, a beauty queen, lawyer, fashion blogger and Extra TV correspondent, fell from a "higher elevation" of a 60-storey condominium in Manhattan and was declared dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesperson told E! News. As per the E! News report, the NYPD has shared that Kryst's death appears to be a suicide, adding that a medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause.
Harnaaz wrote on Instagram, "This is heartbreaking and unbelievable, you were always an inspiration to many. Rest in peace Cheslie".
Cheslie was born in Michigan in 1991 and grew up in South Carolina. She attended the University of South Carolina and in 2017, graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law. She worked as a lawyer at North Carolina firm Poyner Spruill LLP as a civil litigator. Cheslie also founded the women's business apparel blog White Collar Glam. In 2019, she was crowned Miss USA.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
