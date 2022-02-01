Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Dies After Falling From Skyscraper; Sandhu Pens Note

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst passed away on Sunday, 30 January. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram to mourn her demise.

Cheslie, a beauty queen, lawyer, fashion blogger and Extra TV correspondent, fell from a "higher elevation" of a 60-storey condominium in Manhattan and was declared dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesperson told E! News. As per the E! News report, the NYPD has shared that Kryst's death appears to be a suicide, adding that a medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause.