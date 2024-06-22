‘Mirzapur 3’ Trailer: In the Battle for Power, Guddu Is More Menacing Than Ever

Ali Fazal in a still from the Mirzapur 3 trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
After a long wait, Mirzapur season 3 is set to release on 5 July on Amazon Prime and the new season’s trailer gives a glimpse into what fans can expect. With Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) nursing his wounds and gearing up for vengeance and Guddu (Ali Fazal) returning in a fiercer, more menacing avatar, season 3 definitely has a lot to offer.
The trailer primarily focuses on Guddu’s thirst for power and gives a glimpse into the other players in the race and their choice of modus operandi to either keep Guddu in power or snatch it away from him.
To give fans a better idea of what they can expect from the season, director Gurmeet Singh said in a statement, "With Season 3, we aim to surpass ourselves, delving deeper into the characters' lives and introducing mind-blowing plot twists that will leave audiences speechless. We can't wait for fans to witness the ultimate showdown for control of Mirzapur."
Mirzapur also stars Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Shweta Tripathi, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, and Priyanshu Painyuli among others. Watch the trailer here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined