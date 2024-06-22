‘Mirzapur 3’ Trailer: In the Battle for Power, Guddu Is More Menacing Than Ever

The trailer primarily focuses on Guddu’s thirst for power and gives a glimpse into the other players in the race and their choice of modus operandi to either keep Guddu in power or snatch it away from him.

To give fans a better idea of what they can expect from the season, director Gurmeet Singh said in a statement, "With Season 3, we aim to surpass ourselves, delving deeper into the characters' lives and introducing mind-blowing plot twists that will leave audiences speechless. We can't wait for fans to witness the ultimate showdown for control of Mirzapur."