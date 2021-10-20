'With the Love of My Life': Inside Mira Rajput's Date Night With Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput reached the Maldives last week, and Mira has been sharing several pictures and videos on Instagram from their trip. Last week she shared a video of herself doing yoga on the beach.

Mira wrote, “Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect. It needn’t be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It’s about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn’t need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for."

She added, "Sometimes I like to go with the flow, and figure out my own set of movements often staying in them for what FEELS good. It’s that connection and the intuition, that helps one to heal. This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised."

Talking about her experience of doing yoga on the beach, Mira wrote, "We hear about saluting the Sun, but this time I felt the energy. Bare feet, grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves. Somewhere, in between inhale and exhale, you’ll find yourself. This is Yoga #yoga #yogainspiration #yogabythesea #movement #consciousness.”