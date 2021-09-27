He Made Me Cry: Shahid Kapoor Praises Nani’s Performance in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Jersey actor Nani.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey is scheduled to release on 31 December this year. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of Telegu hit with the same name.
In an interaction with fans on Twitter, Shahid praised Nani for his performance in the original Telugu film. He wrote, “I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in Jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film.”
During the Twitter AMA session, he answered many questions related to his upcoming sports drama film. When someone asked who his favourite player, Shahid took Sachin Tendulkar's name. Additionally, he added that Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri is his 'favourite so far'.
Jersey is produced Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill, and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Answering a question about his experience of working with Mrunal, Shahid said, "Yes she is is lovely. We had a great time. She is extremely talented. And loads of fun."
Talking about how important Jersey is for him, Shahid tweeted, "It’s my best filmmaking experience yet. Can't wait to share it with you all.”
Shahid Kapoor also said that its his ambition 'to do justice to every oppurtunity and every character.'
Jersey follows the story of Arjun, a retired cricketer in his 30s who returned to the sport to fulfil his son's wish of getting a jersey as a gift.
