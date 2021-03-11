Meghan Markle Filed ITV Complaint Against Piers Morgan: Report

Meghan Markle had reportedly filed a complaint against Piers Morgan.|
Meghan Markle had filed a formal complaint to ITV following Piers Morgan's comments about her, the UK's broadsheet newspapers have reported.
According to The Guardian and The Telegraph, a complaint was lodged on behalf of Markle after Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, in which Morgan repeatedly called out Prince Harry and Markle over their revelations in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Both ITV and Prince Harry and Markle's Archewell foundation said they will not comment on the complaint, although neither denied that it was made.
On Tuesday, Piers Morgan stepped down from his role as a presenter of the ITV breakfast show "Good Morning Britain", following around 41,000 complaints and storming off the set in a row over Meghan Markle, as per a report by Agence France-Presse.
"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add", the network said in a statement.
The former CNN host said that he did not believe Markle when she revealed she "didn't want to be alive anymore". This sparked a huge uproar, leading to a number of complaints being filed against him.
