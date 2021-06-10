Meet Uday Mahesh AKA Chellam Sir From 'The Family Man 2'

Udhayabhanu Maheswaran AKA Chellam sir from The Family Man 2
One of the most talked-about characters in the second season of The Family Man is Chellam sir. From critics to social media users, this character has caught everyone's attention despite his limited screen time. Fans on Twitter have started making memes around how genius Chellam sir is.
Now, let's meet the person who plays this memorable character.
Born in Tamil Nadu in 1970, Udhayabhanu Maheswaran is a Tamil actor and director. He has directed two Tamil films - Naalai (2006) and Chakkara Viyugam (2008). Uday Mahesh is best known for his portrayal of Vishwanathan in Star Vijay's TV show Office.
Udhayabhanu made his directorial debut with Naalai, starring Richard Rishi, Madhumitha and cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam. A gangster film, it released in 2006 to mixed reviews. His next directorial was a crime thriller Chakkara Viyugam, also starring Natarajan. The film was entirely shot in Kolkata. Chakkara Viyugam also opened to mixed reviews in 2008.
As an actor he has starred in several films and TV shows, including John Abraham’s Madras Cafe, Rajinikanth’s Kabali, Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Serious Men.
In the series, Chellam sir comes as a saviour to Shrikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. Whenever Srikant’s investigation reaches a dead-end, Chellam sir pops out of nowhere and gives a vital clue that propels the next set of events.
