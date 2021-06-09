Manoj, 'The Family Man' Team On Their Fave Characters In Season 2

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni-starrer The Family Man season 2 has been getting a lot of appreciation ever since it dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 follows an elite unit of Sri Lankan Tamil rebels who were driven out from their homeland, many of whom have been hiding out in India ever since, waiting for a new mission. Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence agent at TASC, has been assigned to track down terror threats while trying to hold his family together.

Speaking to The Quint, creators Raj & DK explained how they were conscious while sketching each character in the series.