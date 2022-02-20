'May Not be Able to Hold Her Hand in Public': Siddhant on His Relationship

Siddhant Chaturvedi has opened up that he is not single. The actor said that he is in a relationship, but wants to keep it under wraps because he feels “the thing we love the most, we should keep it hidden".

In an interview to Bollywood Bubble Siddhant said about his partner, "I like simple things. I am very shy, I don't like PDA and I may not be able to hold her hand in public".