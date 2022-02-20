'May Not be Able to Hold Her Hand in Public': Siddhant on His Relationship

Siddhant Chaturvedi on his relationship.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Siddhant Chaturvedi has opened up that he is not single. The actor said that he is in a relationship, but wants to keep it under wraps because he feels “the thing we love the most, we should keep it hidden".
In an interview to Bollywood Bubble Siddhant said about his partner, "I like simple things. I am very shy, I don't like PDA and I may not be able to hold her hand in public".
Elaborating on his relationship he added, "Showing it in front of the world is not my piece of cake. I like coming back home, watching something, playing my FIFA games, travelling. I am luckiest guy in the world. When you see the world together, experiencing things first hand, is a game changer.”
Siddhant also told the publication that he diverts the questions around his relationship so that people don't ask him anything. "I like to keep a bit of mystery around it".
After Gehraiyaan, Siddhant is gearing up for Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.
