Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mariah Carey Announces Death of Mother & Sister on Same Day

Mariah Carey Announces Death of Mother & Sister on Same Day

Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both died on the same day, the singer said Monday.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both passed away on the same day over the weekend, as reported by <em>People</em>.</p></div>
i

Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both passed away on the same day over the weekend, as reported by People.

(Photo:X)

advertisement

Mariah Carey’s mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both passed away on the same day over the weekend, as reported by People. Mariah Carey confirmed the news in a statement to the magazine.

The statement read, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Ms Carey added in the statement, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," she concluded.

Her mother, Patricia, was a trained opera singer and vocal coach. She was married to Alfred Roy Carey, and together they had Mariah, Alison, and son Morgan.

Also ReadHalle Berry, Carey Mulligan & Others Stun At Oscars' Red Carpet

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT