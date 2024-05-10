Marathi Actor Pranit Hatte Says Hotel Denied Her Booking For Being a Transgender

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Marathi Actor Pranit Hatte Says Hotel Denied Her Booking For Being a Transgender

Pranit alleged that hotel staff refused to give her a room just because she is a transgender.
Actor Pranit Hatte has alleged discrimination by a hotel on the basis of her gender.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Marathi actor Pranit Hatte has alleged that she has faced discrimination at a hotel. The actor took to Instagram to share how the hotel staff refused to give her a room just because she is a transgender.

Pranit posted a video in Marathi about the incident, saying that despite booking in advance the hotel denied giving room to her because she is a transwoman.

The Karbhari Laybhari actor stated that despite sharing the document with the hotel authorities, they refused to give the room on grounds of gender preference. In the video, Pranit can be seen saying sarcastically that people should specify to the transgender community on where they can go and stay. Pranit also stated that she was doing nothing wrong by staying there for her work. Her Instagram post was captioned as, “Rooms got rejected because of the GENDER ........ disgusting.”

People commented on Pranit's post, expressing their disappointment over this discrimination.

The hotel is yet to issue a statement regarding this.

