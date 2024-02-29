After Protests Over 'Hate Crime', Hyderabad Uni to Frame Transgender Policy

"It was an act of ragging, hate crime, and punishable under the SC-ST Atrocities Act," Hritik Laxman Lalan, a Dalit transgender student at UoH, alleged to The Quint.

The university, in a circular released by the Office of the Registrar on Tuesday, 27 February, stated: "The Transgender Committee has been entrusted to frame the Transgender Policy by 31st May 2024 so as to implement it as part of the Prospectus for the next Academic Year (2024-25). Besides, the students can report any matter to the Dean, Students' Welfare, directly."

Once formulated, UoH will become another central university in India – apart from Delhi University – to have a transgender policy.