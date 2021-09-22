Marathi Actor Ishwari Deshpande Dies in Car Accident in Goa: Report

Actor Ishwari Deshpande and her friend reportedly passed away in a tragic accident.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Marathi actor Ishwari Deshpande reportedly passed away in a car accident in Goa. The 25-year-old actor was travelling with her friend Shubham Dadge, who also passed away. As per reports, the incident took place on Monday morning near Arpora or Hadfade village in the Bardez taluka when Ishwari’s car plunged into Baga Creek.
The reports also suggest that the deceased couldn't get out of the car as it was centrally locked. Ishwari and her friend passed away due to drowning.
A report by ETimes states that Ishwari and Shubham were about to get engaged next month. Inspector Suraj Gawas, in-charge of Anjuna Police station, told indianexpress.com, “Primary investigation suggests that the mishap took place because the driver lost control of the car. After losing control, the car crossed over to the opposite corridor and again crossed over back before falling into a small creek. The fire brigade was called around 7am. They managed to take out the car and the bodies of the two people.”
Ishwari was set to make her Marathi film debut with Sunil Chauthmal's Premache Side Effects.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined