Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to The Criticism Around Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal being labelled problematic.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about the criticism around Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Manoj said that people have a liberty to not watch a film they don't agree with, but they shouldn't create trouble for others.
Speaking about the backlash the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial received Manoj told the publication, "I am very clear, if many people disagree or don't like a film then what's wrong with that? The film is released, does its business, and moves on. The money goes into the producer’s pocket; let them take it; they invested in the movie.”
The actor added, "If you don't want to watch it, then don't. If you disagree with something it's better not to watch it, but don't create trouble for the movie.You will be only encouraging a bad notion by doing so, what if others hinder your work in the same way? There should be open discourse without calls for bans or protests.” Manoj even joked that if someone dislikes a film they shouldn't watch it and be the reason for the film not doing well at the box office."
Since its release in December last year, Animal has been criticized as being problematic and misogynistic.
