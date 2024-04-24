'Enjoyed and Hated It': Vishal Bhardwaj On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'

Speaking about how he is surprised to see an audience for the kind of film that Animal is, he added, "I think the recent hit film Animal is all what you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero, too. That’s one of the biggest hits of all time. People still watch and still want that kind of movie. It’s a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well.”

The Maqbool director added that despite there being an audience for conventional entertainers like Animal, the audience is also showing appreciation for films like Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.

"Vidhu Vinod Chopra, at the age of 71, made the most beautiful film of his life. And with Vikram Massey, you really don’t need stars these days,” he told Firstpost.

In addition to Ranbir, Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.