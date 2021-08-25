Manoj Bajpayee Files Defamation Complaint Against KRK Over Derogatory Tweet

Manoj Bajpayee has filed a complaint against Kamaal R Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Tuesday, actor Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan for an alleged derogatory tweet against him, as per a report by India Today.
Manoj Bajpayee's lawyer said in a statement that the actor appeared before the court to record his statement. Bajpayee reportedly filed the criminal complaint under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, advocate Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.
Joshi further stated that the tweet in question was posted by KRK on 26 July and it reportedly spoke about The Family Man 2 and defamed Bajpayee.
A couple of months back, Salman Khan had also filed a defamation case against KRK for his alleged derogatory tweets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined