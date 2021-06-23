KRK Can't Post Against Salman: Court's Order in Defamation Case

Salman Khan's team had sent a legal notice to Kamaal R Khan
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Mumbai civil court, on Wednesday, restrained Kamaal R Khan (KRK) from publishing or posting any defamatory remarks about Salman Khan, as per a report by India Today. This order is a follow-up to the defamation case filed by Salman against KRK.
The interim order that has been passed by the court will continue until the court passes judgment in the case.
In its restraining order, Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe observed that reputation is "not only a salt of life but the purest treasure and the most precious perfume of life". Judge Marathe added that "a good reputation is an element of personal security and is protected by the Constitution equally with the right to the enjoyment of life".
Gandhi also reportedly pointed to videos wherein KRK has allegedly posted against Salman, his family and their business associations.
As per the report by India Today, Gandhi argued that while there's no restriction to comment on a movie or the performances, personal allegations don't fall "within the realm of fair comment".
Advocate Manoj Gadkari, appearing for Kamaal R Khan, opposed the arguments and stated that since Salman Khan is a public figure he should be open to criticism. Gadkari added that KRK was just expressing his opinions about Radhe.
The court also stated that if such words are allowed to continue, it might cause grave damage to Salman's image.
In May, Kamaal R Khan had claimed that a legal notice was sent by Salman Khan following his review of Salman's latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, Salman's legal team clarified that the allegations are not true. "Kamaal R Khan has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the defendant reviewed the film Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits", a statement from DSK Legal read.
