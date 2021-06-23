Manish Raisinghan Reacts to Rumours About Him & Avika Gor

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Avika had said, "There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (there were articles claiming we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very important space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

Manish had also earlier admitted that his wife Sangeita had also assumed that he was dating Avika when they met. "When I started seeing Sangeita, she also mistook us for a couple. I had to clarify that there was nothing beyond friendship with Avika," he'd said.