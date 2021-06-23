Manish Raisinghan Reacts to Rumours About Him & Avika Gor

'Sasural Simar Ka' co-stars Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Manish Raisinghan has opened up about his rumoured relationship with Avika Gor. The duo worked together in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Earlier, Avika had rebuked the rumours and revealed that it was once speculated that they had a secret child. Manish called the rumour 'absurd' and added that he is 18 years older than Avika.
"Avika will always be a close friend. She is in a happy relationship now with Milind Chandwani and it has been more than a year since I got married in June 2020. Sangeita and I laughed about these rumours," he also told ETimes.
In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Avika had said, "There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (there were articles claiming we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very important space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."
Manish had also earlier admitted that his wife Sangeita had also assumed that he was dating Avika when they met. "When I started seeing Sangeita, she also mistook us for a couple. I had to clarify that there was nothing beyond friendship with Avika," he'd said.
