'Amitabh Bachchan' Asks Salman Khan to Get Married; Here's His Response

Salman Khan, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul at Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Riyadh.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Maniesh Paul posted a video from Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Riyadh on his YouTube channel. The video gives a tour into the venue and stage and contains BTS clips as well including snippets from performances by Aayush Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, and Saiee Manjrekar.
One of the skits in Paul’s latest video begins with him calling Sunil Grover dressed as Amitabh Bachchan to the stage.
Recreating Bachchan’s mannerisms on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Grover as Bachchan asks Salman Khan, “Kya ho jaata hai shaadi ke naam se aapko? Byah kar lijiye. (What happens to you when you hear the word ‘marriage’? Get married)” Salman can be seen smiling in response.
The video also features Maniesh Paul interacting with the audience. At one point, he thanked the audience for their enthusiasm but added, “Agar aap log peeche nahi jayenge toh yeh show bandh karna padega. (If you all don’t move back, we will have to stop the show)”
The ‘Riyadh Season’ account had shared a video from the event with the caption, which roughly translates to, “This night was not like any other night. With Bollywood star Salman Khan and DA-BANGG stars... with made the night great for the audience.”
Salman Khan performed to a medley of songs at the event from his films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg, Kick, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Aayush Sharma danced to the song ‘Chogada Tara’ from his debut film Loveyatri.
