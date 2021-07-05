Mandira Bedi Remembers Raj Kaushal With Throwback Pics

Mandira Bedi shares photos of her and late husband Raj Kaushal.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of her and late husband Raj Kaushal. In the pics, Mandira and Raj can be seen enjoying a dinner. Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday due to a heart attack. He was 49 and is survived by Mandira and kids Vir and Tara.
Mandira captioned the photos with an emoji of a broken heart. Since Raj Kaushal's demise tributes have been pouring in from the film and television industries.
After attending Kaushal's prayer meet on Saturday actor and close friend Ashish Chowdhry penned a long note remembering the filmmaker and producer.
