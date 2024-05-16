Mammootty Backed By Kerala Politicians Amid Two-Year-Old Film Controversy

A dispute arose when Sharshad Baniyandi, spouse of the film's director Ratheena P T, recently claimed to an online media outlet that the film had offended the upper caste. He said, "the movie had insulted the upper caste community."

He also alleged that one of the scriptwriters Harshad was an “extreme Islamist”.

As per a report by Indian Express, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, in a post on Facebook, expressed his support, stating that Mammootty cannot be confined to the compartments of religion or caste, adding that vested interests are doing so with a clear political agenda.