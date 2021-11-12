Malvika Raaj Recalls Working With Shah Rukh Khan in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Malvika Raaj, who played the role of a young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is gearing up for her debut in a leading role with the Zee5 movie Squad. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malvika recalled working alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

"Since I was so young, I didn't realise how amazing the experience was to share screen space with actors like Shah Rukh, Kajol and Amitabh Bachchan. I was like, 'Okay, I am a part of this'. That was because they made me feel like that. One thing I have learnt on the sets of K3G is being grounded and humble. They had a very positive attitude, and treated everyone as equals", Malvika told the publication.