‘Homi Bhabha Introduced My Papa & Amma’: Dr Mallika Sarabhai on 'Rocket Boys'

In a conversation with The Quint, Dr Mallika Sarabhai reveals the real story of how her parents met, "It's told differently in the series but the fact was that amma (Mrinalini Sarabhai) was in Bangalore dancing with Ram Gopal but she was a very keen tennis player and Homi (Bhabha) and she were tennis partners."

She added, "So when Papa (Dr Vikram Sarabhai) decided that he wanted to raise money for a people's theatre because he felt that all the sabhas were for the brahmin elite, he discussed it with Homi. Homi said, 'Oh, my tennis partner is a Bharatanatyam dancer, maybe she can help you.'"

Dr Mallika Sarabhai said that she is grateful that the makers of Rocket Boys approached her family before making the show.

She added, "It's been, for me, a journey of two years. I choreographed all the dancing, I trained Regina (Cassandra). It's been very moving and nostalgic." Regina Cassandra plays the role of Mrinalini Sarabhai in Rocket Boys.

Dr Mallika Sarabhai also talked about the need for better heroes in cinema and OTT, how she was raised in a family which was a unique blend of science and arts, recalls fond childhood memories, and reveals details about Rocket Boys season 2.

