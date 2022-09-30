'Best Time To Be a Content Creator': Mallika, Prajakta & Dolly On Their Journeys

Dolly Singh, Mallika Dua and Prajakta Koli
The Quint
With social media content evolving at breakneck speed, it's a challenge to create new things on a regular basis and hold the viewers' attention. Therefore in the second episode of The Quint's roundtable, we caught up with three extremely popular women content creators who are surprising us everyday. Not just creating content for social media, they are making their presence felt in Hindi films and web shows too.
Mallika Dua, Prajakta Koli and Dolly Singh opened up about their journeys as content creators, the challenges they face, their foray into films and shows, trolling on social media and more.
"I wasn't even sure that I wanted to keep creating content when I started out. I had no clue that so many opportunities would open up down the line", said Prajakta.
Mallika added,
Dolly further said that she feels happy content creation has grown so much as an industry. "It's great that there is so much recognition, so many guidelines in place now and so much exposure. Back when we started, I didn't tell about my fashion blog to my parents for the longest time because I knew they wouldn't understand what I was doing and even I wasn't clear".
When asked about featuring family members or near and dear ones in their videos Dolly said that initially she didn't think a lot about it. "However, safety can be an issue nowadays. My family lives in Nainital, and since it's a small town it is very easy to find them". Echoing her thoughts Mallika responded, "Maybe it's age, the validation we have already received or how we have seen the internet evolve, the more I value something in my private life the less I want to share about it online".
The trio also shared about the importance of looking after one's mental health while catering to the demanding profession.
Watch the video for more.
Video: Veeru Krishan Mohan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)