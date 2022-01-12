Actor Witness In Dileep Case Hospitalised for Overdose, Denies Suicide Attempt

A female Malayalam actor was hospitalised after she overdosed on sleeping pills.
(Photos Courtesy: Canva; Twitter)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of attempted suicide, sexual assault)
A female Malayalam actor, also a witness in the sexual assault case involving Dileep, was hospitalised in Kochi on Tuesday after overdosing on sleeping pills. However, in a statement to the police, the actor has denied allegations of attempted suicide and has said that she accidentally took an overdose of pills, Mathrubhumi reported.
The publication also confirmed that the doctors have declared that the actor is out of danger. Social media users had alleged that the actor had attempted suicide due to the latest developments in the sexual assault case. Recently, there was news that the investigation team would examine the financial transactions of those who had turned hostile in the case.
The case is about an incident in December 2017 when a young female actor in Kerala was abducted, sexually assaulted and the assault filmed. In September 2020, several witnesses in the case had turned hostile. Malayalam star Dileep has been accused of masterminding the assault.
The survivor had moved the Kerala High Court in October 2020 asking for judge Honey Varghese to be replaced accusing him of being biased. Two Special Public Prosecutors have resigned from the case since then citing similar reasons.
On Monday, the survivor spoke out in public for the first time in a social media post. While speaking of the “attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate” her, she also thanked those who continue to support her in the journey.
