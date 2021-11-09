Malayalam Actor Kozhikode Sarada Passes Away at 84

Veteran actor Kozhikode Sarada.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran Malayalam actor Kozhikode Sarada, who had been a part of several plays, television shows and films, passed away on Tuesday morning, as per a report by Matrubhumi. She was 84.
The report states that Sarada was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital after suffering a heart attack. She was admitted to the hospital on Monday morning, and breathed her last on Tuesday at 9:30 am.
Sarada started her acting career with plays. She made her film debut in 1979 with Ankkakury. From 1985 to 1987 Sarada worked with filmmaker IV Sasi. Some of her notable films with Sasi are Anubandham, Nalkavala and Annyarudae Bhumi. She was also known for her roles in Sallapam, Ammakilikoodu, Nandanam, Kutty Srank, Uthsava Pitenn and Sadhayam.
Sarada is survived by her children Udhama, Sajeev, Rajitha and Sreejith.
