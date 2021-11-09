Malayalam Actor Kozhikode Sarada Passes Away at 84

Veteran Malayalam actor Kozhikode Sarada, who had been a part of several plays, television shows and films, passed away on Tuesday morning, as per a report by Matrubhumi. She was 84.

The report states that Sarada was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital after suffering a heart attack. She was admitted to the hospital on Monday morning, and breathed her last on Tuesday at 9:30 am.