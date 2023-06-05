Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Dies In Car Accident

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Dies In Car Accident

Sudhi was known prodominantly for his comedy roles in various television programmes.
Malayalam actor passed away Monday, 5 June. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Television personality Kollam Sudhi died and three other artistes suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Monday, 5 June the police confirmed, as per a report by PTI.

In continuation of the report, the police said, a car carrying Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali, and Mahesh collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4:30 AM.

Actor Kalabhavan Shajohn took to Instgram to write about his death.

“It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,” police told PTI.

In addition to acting in a few films, Sudhi was well-known for his comedic performances in a variety of television shows.

