Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Dies In Car Accident

Malayalam actor passed away Monday, 5 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Television personality Kollam Sudhi died and three other artistes suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Monday, 5 June the police confirmed, as per a report by PTI.
In continuation of the report, the police said, a car carrying Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali, and Mahesh collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4:30 AM.
Actor Kalabhavan Shajohn took to Instgram to write about his death.
“It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,” police told PTI.
In addition to acting in a few films, Sudhi was well-known for his comedic performances in a variety of television shows.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)