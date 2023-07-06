Malaika Arora's Father Hospitalised; Actor Pays Visit With Her Mother: Report

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Malaika Arora's Father Hospitalised; Actor Pays Visit With Her Mother: Report

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora is reportedly hospitalised.

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. On Thursday, 6 July, the actor was spotted paying a visit to the hospital with her mother, Joyce Arora. The reason for the hospitalisation is still unknown.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the same from Malaika or her family.

A video of the Dil Se... actor visiting the hospital with her mother was doing the rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen in her debut OTT series, Moving in With Malaika, in 2022.

