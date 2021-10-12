Telugu Producer Mahesh Koneru Passes Away; Jr NTR Left ‘Speechless'

Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru passed away after a cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. Mahesh Koneru, a famous public relations manager, and worked as a publicist for Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram.

Jr NTR wrote that the news of Koneru’s demise left him ‘shell shocked and utterly speechless.” He tweeted, “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear.”