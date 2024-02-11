Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Warn Against Daughter's Fake Instagram Account

The note read, “ATTENTION! The Madhapur police, in coordination with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms.Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users.”

“Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts before engaging with any financial advice online. Regards, Team GMB,” the note added.