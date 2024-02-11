Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Warn Against Daughter's Fake Instagram Account

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara has fallen prey to cyber-crime.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor-couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have issued a statement against the misuse of their daughter Sitara's identity on social media. The statement shared by GMB Entertainment – Mahesh Babu's production house - and Namrata said that fraudsters created a fake account posing as Sitara and had been sending trading and investment links to other users.
The note read, “ATTENTION! The Madhapur police, in coordination with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms.Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users.”
“Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts before engaging with any financial advice online. Regards, Team GMB,” the note added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)