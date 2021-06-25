Actor Payal Rohatgi Arrested For 'Threatening' Society Chairman

Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Police.
Actor Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Police on Friday, as per a report by Zee News. As per the report, she has been accused of sending abusive messages to the chairperson of her society on social media.
A complaint was filed against Payal by Dr Parag Shah, who is a member of the society wherein she resides. In his complaint, Shah has alleged that the actor abused the society chairperson on social media as well as used derogatory language in the society WhatsApp groups.
Shah also alleged that Payal threatened to break the leg of anyone who argued with her and even got into a verbal fight over a common plot that is used as a playing area.
This is not the first time Payal Rohatgi has been embroiled in a controversy. In 2019, the Rajasthan police had filed a case against her for allegedly using objectionable remarks in a video. She was accused of defaming former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's wife and also commenting against the family of freedom fighter Motilal Nehru.
Payal has featured in films such as 36 China Town, Dhol and Dil Kabaddi.
(With inputs from Zee News)
Published: 25 Jun 2021,05:20 PM IST