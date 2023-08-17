'Deny Claims That Yashica's Life Was Appropriated by Us': Made in Heaven 2 Team

The statement continued, "In Episode 5 - 'The Heart Skips a Beat', we peek into the life of Pallavi Menke, a fictional character. Pallavi Menke is a Maharashtrian Ambedkarite from the Vidarbha region, who studied law at Columbia University. She grew up using a caste-neutral surname and was called Pallavi Kumar. She has now reclaimed her original surname, Menke, a signifier of her true identity as a member of the Dalit community. Pallavi Menke is an academic who teaches at Columbia and is likely to be tenured as a professor."

Speaking about how the episode deals with the struggle Pallavi is facing with her in-laws while going into an inter-caste marriage the makers added, "The central conflict of the episode is whether Pallavi should fight to have the wedding rituals that are a signifier of her identity, or not."

The team denied claims made by Yashica that her contribution was 'erased.' "None of the above is drawn from Yashica Dutt's life or her book - 'Coming Out as Dalit.' We categorically deny any claim that Ms Dutt's life or work was appropriated by us."