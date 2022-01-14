‘In This Life & Every Life’: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Engaged

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Megan Fox shared a video on Instagram announcing her engagement to her partner Machine Gun Kelly. In the video, MGK went down on his knee and proposed to Megan with a ring that combined their birth stones, the emerald and diamond. The post’s caption read, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic.”
“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” it further read.
“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22,” Megan Fox wrote.
Machine Gun Kelly shared a video of Megan’s ring with a note, “’yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."
He added, "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met on the sets of Midnight in The Switchgrass in 2020. Megan’s ex-partner Brian Austin Green had confirmed that the couple had been on a break since December 2019. A source had told E!News that Megan and MGK had "been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down. The down time has been good for them... They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.”