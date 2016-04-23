Happy Birthday Mac Mohan: Remembering Sholay’s Forgotten Villain

It’s Indian cinema’s grand-daddy of all blockbusters. And neither its helmsman Ramesh Sippy nor its sidebar character Mac Mohan could ever top that act.

Sippy, for the sheer magnum-scope of the 1975-released Sholay, and Mac for the deceptively innocuous line, “Poore pachaas hazaar”, a terse response to Boss Gabbar Singh’s enquiry, “Kitna inaam rakhen hain sarkar hum par?”

What is all this fuss over just Rs 50k? But remember this was eons ago. And it was just one of those throwaway Salim-Javed lines of dialogue which became an imperishable quotable quote in Bollywood’s lexicon.

Till date, Sippy continues to be badgered, “But why couldn’t you ever do another Sholay?” Sambha was finally spared of similar jibes, when he passed away at the age of 72.

Now, if the Karachi-born Makijany Mohan, aka Mac Mohan – frequently called Mac in his film roles – had survived a lung tumour, he would have been a year older today (24 April).