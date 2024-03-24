'Lust Stories Was a Cupid': Vijay Varma Reveals How He Started Dating Tamannaah

"Lust Stories was a cupid, but it wasn't during the shoot that we started dating. There was discussion of a wrap party happening, but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party, and so only four people showed up. That day, I feel like I told her that I want to hang out more with you. Then it took me 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that," the Dahaad actor told Bhat.

Vijay and Tamannaah started dating in 2023. The rumours of their relationship sparked after the couple were spotted together at a New Year's Eve celebration. Speaking about dating Tamannaah, Vijay told GQ Magazine in an interview, "I am happy and madly in love with her."

Tamannaah also spoke about her relationship with the actor and told Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."

The couple was recently spotted together at the wrap up party for Ul Jalool Ishq. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film stars Vijay, Naseeruddin Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.