Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Love You Very Much': Nick Jonas Pens Note for Late Father-in-Law Ashok Chopra

'Love You Very Much': Nick Jonas Pens Note for Late Father-in-Law Ashok Chopra

Nick Jonas expresses deep love and respect for late father-in-law Ashok Chopra in heartfelt note
Suchandra Bose
Celebrities
Published:

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared heartfelt Father's Day tributes to their fathers and fathers-in-law on Instagram.

|

(Photo:X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared heartfelt Father's Day tributes to their fathers and fathers-in-law on Instagram.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared heartfelt Father's Day tributes to their fathers and fathers-in-law on Instagram. Both expressed love and admiration, with Nick surprising everyone by expressing deep respect and a strong connection to Priyanka's late father, Dr Ashok Chopra.

He wrote in the note, “Happy Father’s Day to my father-in-law Ashok Chopra. Although we never had the chance to meet in person, I feel so deeply connected to you through your daughter and your granddaughter. We all love you very much. @priyankachopra…(folded hands emoji).” 

Here's the story that Priyanka Chopra put. She wrote, Dearest Papa - You're always with me in my heart. Miss you papa.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in July 2018 after dating for a while. The duo tied the knot on 1 December of the same year. They welcomed their daughter Malti in January 2022.

Also ReadIn Photos: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday In Australia

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT