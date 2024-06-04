Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Lot of Money Spend on Paraphernalia': Anurag Kashyap On Excess Production Costs

Anurag Kashyap discusses excessive production costs in the film industry.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke about the excess production cost of films. He added that after streaming platforms entered the Indian market, people who weren’t paid enough earlier suddenly realised their worth and asked for money and that paved the way for heightened production costs.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Anurag Kashyap went on to say, “For example, I had never seen so many vanity vans on my set like I saw on Sacred Games,”

“That’s how the culture got started. Then you can’t reverse that. Finally, those people started getting paid who were totally ignored, which is the technical crew… It’s fair, in a way. But a lot of extra things started coming in," he added.

He also said, “Because they aren’t spending on just the film. One thing people need to understand is that when we make a film, we’re working, we’re creating something. It’s not a holiday, it’s not a picnic. A lot of money that is spent doesn’t go into making the film. It goes into the paraphernalia, it goes into the entourage. You’re shooting in the middle of a jungle, but one car will be sent to the city three hours away specifically to get you that five-star burger you want.”

