Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals Rajinikanth’s Stylish First-Look Poster

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared Rajinikanth’s first look poster from their upcoming film together. The yet-to-be-titled film ‘Thalaivar 171’ is the actor’s first film with Rajinikanth. The black-and-white poster features a stylish Rajinikanth whose wrists are bound with handcuffs made of gold watches. The imagery has fans wondering if Suriya’s iconic character Rolex will make an appearance in the film.