Singer Bob Dylan Accused of Sexual Abuse, Grooming of 12-Year-Old in 1965

The papers accuse the Mr. Tambourine Man singer of ‘befriending and establishing an emotional connection with the plaintiff’. The suit further alleges that Dylan “exploited his status as a musician by grooming JC to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse.”

The suit alleges that Bob Dylan (real name: Robert Zimmerman) abused the plaintiff multiple times with some incidents occurring at Manhattan’s Chelsea hotel. The lawsuit further alleges that "Dylan's predatory, sexual and unlawful acts against Plaintiff amounted to a series of harmful and offensive contacts to Plaintiff's person, all of which were done intentionally by him to her without her consent,” as reported by USA Today.

The plaintiff is also reportedly seeking damages for emotional and physical distress including “humiliation, fright, disassociation, anger, and depression.”