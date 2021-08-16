3 Kids in 4 Years Has Been Humbling: Lisa Haydon Shares Pics With Daughter Lara

Sharing the pictures, Lisa captioned it, "So I’ve been away from insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch up post.. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time."