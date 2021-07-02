Did Lisa Haydon Announce the Birth of Her Third Baby?

Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani are parents to two sons, Zack and Leo. Lisa had announced her pregnancy in February this year.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actor had said that their third child was due on 22 June. "Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'".