Song From Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ Faces Flak for Normalising Rape Culture

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in 'Aafat' from Liger.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The song Aafat from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s film Liger has run into controversy for purportedly promoting rape culture. A Reddit user posted a portion of the music video and wrote, “Liger song Aafat uses speech from an ancient rape scene for…aesthetic purposes? Idk.”
The song has one portion with the phrase ‘bhagwaan ke liye mujhe chhod do’ which was, for a long time, used in scenes depicting sexual assault in Bollywood films.
A Reddit user wrote, “It's a puri jagannath film OP, not being horrendously sexist would be shocking. Also don't hate me for this but the ear touching step with the beats is very very addicting to me.”
Another comment read, “Who in their right mind thought that it would be cool to put a dialogue from a rape scene into a modern song? Pathetic!”
Here are some other reactions to Aafat:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)