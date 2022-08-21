Legendary Singer Nayyara Noor Passes Away at 71

Popular playback singer Nayyara Noor passed away on Sunday. A family member shared the new of the singer's passing and confirmed her demise.

Raza Zaidi, took to twitter to state, "It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P. She was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ because of her melodious voice."