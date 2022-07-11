Leena Manimekalai Issued Summons By Delhi Court Over ‘Kaali’ Poster Row

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and others have been issued summons by a Delhi Court for 6 Aug . The plaintiff is seeking an interim injunction to restrain the defendants temporarily from depicting goddess Kaali in the way depicted in the poster & video and tweet as well as per a report by ANI.
The Kaali poster took the internet by storm and sparked controversy after several users claimed that the poster hurt their religious sentiments with the depiction of a Hindu Goddess smoking.
Speaking to The Quint about the controversy Leena stated, "It really shows the deteriorating socio-political condition in India. The country is sinking into a dark hole of hate and bigotry. These trolls are not only after my artistic freedom but also academic freedom. If I give away my freedom fearing this mindless mob mafia, I will give away everyone’s freedom. So I will keep it, come what may”.