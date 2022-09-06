Lalit Modi Removes Sushmita Sen From His Insta Bio, Changes Profile Picture

Businessman Lalit Modi recently dropped actor Sunshmita Sen's name from his official Instagram bio on Tuesday, 6 September. Modi also changed his profile picture on the photo-sharing platform, which was previously his picture with Sen.

The ex-IPL Chairman had taken the internet by storm on 14 July this year, when he made his relationship with Sen, public. Modi had shared a couple of pictures with the actor on social media and called her his "better half."