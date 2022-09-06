Lalit Modi Removes Sushmita Sen From His Insta Bio, Changes Profile Picture

Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Businessman recently dropped actor name from his official Instagram bio on Tuesday, 6 September. Modi also changed his profile picture on the photo-sharing platform, which was previously his picture with Sen.
The ex-IPL Chairman had taken the internet by storm on 14 July this year, when he made his relationship with Sen, public. Modi had shared a couple of pictures with the actor on social media and called her his "better half."
Soon after, Modi set up his photo with Sen as his profile picture on Instagram. He also updated his bio mentioning her Instagram profile and wrote: "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47."
However, on Tuesday morning, Modi dropped the actor's name from his bio and changed his profile picture to his solo photo with the national flag filter. His current bio reads "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - Moon."
Shortly after Modi's Instagram post in July, many speculated that the couple had tied the knot. But Modi put those rumours to rest in a separate tweet that read, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."
However, Sen never confirmed her relationship with the businessman.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)