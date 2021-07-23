Kushal Tandon Suffers Rs 20-25 Lacs in Damages as Rains Hit His Restaurant

Kushal opened Arbour28 in 2019 and Sohail Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Alvira Khan, among others had attended the grand opening. Talking to Times of India about the estimated damage, Kushal said, “Difficult to say but somewhere in the vicinity of ₹20-25 lakh approximately."

He added that he would try to fix the restaurant soon, and said, “It was made with lots of love. I had called people from France to get a special cloth material to do it. It's a 6,000 sq feet place. So, of course, it won't be easy. But I am not going to wait.”

Kushal said that business hasn’t been great. Even earlier, he’d spoken to Hindustan Times about the effect the pandemic had on Arbour28.

“There are 40 people in my staff and I’ll continue to pay them. They also have to bring food to the table at their home,” he’d said, adding that his problems felt like nothing compared to the many jobs that have been lost.