Cyclone Tauktae Hits Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ Set, TV Shows Affected

Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan‘s set was completely destroyed by cyclone Tauktae.
When all film and TV shoots were banned during the lockdown last year it was a big setback for producers and then came 2021. The second wave of COVID-19 hit the country and Maharashtra being one of the most affected states, was forced to go under lockdown again. This has hit the entertainment industry hard another time. This time round several producers and channels moved their shoots to other states which increased costs, and now to top it all, film and TV sets have been hit by cyclone Tauktae. According to reports the cyclone which hit Maharashtra has washed away 50% TV and film sets that stood in Mumbai.
We spoke to a few producers who are bearing the brunt of the damage.
Film sets that were completely washed out due to the cyclone in Mumbai's Film City include Ajay Devgn's Maidaan produced by Boney Kapoor, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Veteran producer Boney Kapoor told us, "As of now, I still don't know what the losses are in numbers. No one is calculating the loss of interest, the players who had come from abroad who went back, the hospitality, the security which is still there. I can't put a number as of now and I don't want to put a number now because as it is it's frustrating enough. I am thankful that I have a very supportive crew. My hero Ajay Devgn, my director, my partners and the other technicians, we get along very well and we are each others support system. We will face it together and come out of it."
Kapoor says that though he has faced bigger hurdles in life as a producer, he is frustrated with the damage done by the cyclone because it means he will have to put up the entire set again.
TV shows like Mere Sai, Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and Wagle Ki Duniya have also faced damages. Some TV shows produced by Balaji Telefilms have also been affected.
Producer Nitin Vaidya of Dashami Creations, whose 3 shows - Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, Mere Sai and a new Marathi show faced severe set damages due to the cyclone. "All the three shows sets were severely damaged because of the cyclone. We had created an entire village, they are all temporary structures. They are all gone. Mere Sai's set in Mumbai is a three-year-old set, a village from 1950. Around Rs 2.5 crore was spent creating the village," says Vaidya.
According to reports, out of 95 sets of film and TV shows in Mumbai, over 50% have been damaged.
Most of the TV shows have shifted base to places outside Maharashtra because of the lockdown. It's been more than one and half months that they have been shooting outside Mumbai. Over and above the costs of travel, accommodation of cast and crew, food and regular RT PCR tests, the producers are also bearing the standing cost of their sets in Mumbai and rent for the location. With monsoon arriving soon in Mumbai, restoring or building a new set once again is a big challenge. JD Majethia, producer and chairman of IFTPC, whose show Wagle Ki Duniya was partially damaged says that because of lockdown, restoring things has also become difficult.tv sets affected by cyclone.
Now, with the COVID numbers having come down in Maharashtra, the only relief for producers will be if the state government gives them a green signal to start shooting for films and TV shows in the state again.
Published: 26 May 2021,06:58 PM IST