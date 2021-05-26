Cyclone Tauktae Hits Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ Set, TV Shows Affected

When all film and TV shoots were banned during the lockdown last year it was a big setback for producers and then came 2021. The second wave of COVID-19 hit the country and Maharashtra being one of the most affected states, was forced to go under lockdown again. This has hit the entertainment industry hard another time. This time round several producers and channels moved their shoots to other states which increased costs, and now to top it all, film and TV sets have been hit by cyclone Tauktae. According to reports the cyclone which hit Maharashtra has washed away 50% TV and film sets that stood in Mumbai.

We spoke to a few producers who are bearing the brunt of the damage.