'Kumbalangi Nights' Actor Ambika Rao Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest

Malayalam actor Ambika Rao passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Ambika Rao, who was known for playing supporting characters in Malayalam films, passed away on Monday night due to a cardiac arrest. As per reports, she was undergoing treatment for COVID at a private hospital in Kochi's Ernakulam. Ambika had featured in popular Malayalam films such as Virus and Kumbalangi Nights.
A number of celebrities took to social media to mourn her demise. Prithviraj Sukumaran posted on Instagram, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi".
Tovino Thomas, who worked with Ambika in Virus, also posted his tributes on Instagram.
As an actor, Ambika is best remembered for her work in films such as Meesha Madhavan, Anuragakarikkin Vellam, Virus and Kumbalangi Nights.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)