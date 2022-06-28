'Kumbalangi Nights' Actor Ambika Rao Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest

Actor Ambika Rao, who was known for playing supporting characters in Malayalam films, passed away on Monday night due to a cardiac arrest. As per reports, she was undergoing treatment for COVID at a private hospital in Kochi's Ernakulam. Ambika had featured in popular Malayalam films such as Virus and Kumbalangi Nights.

A number of celebrities took to social media to mourn her demise. Prithviraj Sukumaran posted on Instagram, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi".