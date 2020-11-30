Krushna on Rumours of Bharti Being Dropped from Kapil Sharma Show

There were rumours that Bharti Singh has been dropped from the show after she was arrested by the NCB.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been trending on Twitter after there were rumours that comedian Bharti Singh has been dropped from the show after she and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case . Now, in an interview with Times of India, Bharti's colleague Krushna Abhishek said that the rumours are untrue and that he and Kapil Sharma stand with Bharti.

Krushna Abhishek also said that the entire team of Kapil Sharma Show is upset with comedian Raju Srivastava's comment after Bharti's arrest. "Whatever Raju Srivastava said was shocking. He has spoilt his relationship with everyone".

Speaking to Hindustan Times Raju Srivastava had said, "I have worked with Bharti Singh in Comedy Circus, Raju Haazir Ho and Gangs of Haseepur. She did not seem like someone who would take drugs. I would be curious as to how her friends Sunil Grover, Krushna (Abhishek), could dance all night without sleeping and then the next day again have fun and dance. I know they are younger than me but now there's a doubt in everything".

