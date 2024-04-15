'Our Forever Begun Lifetimes Ago': Kriti-Pulkit Share Unseen Video From Wedding

Kriti Kharbanda shares an unseen video from her wedding.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are celebrating one month of their marriage together. The couple tied the knot on 15 March in Delhi in an intimate wedding ceremony.
To mark the special day, Kriti took to social media to share an unseen video from her wedding. The clip featured some heart-warming moments from the couple's big day and also included their special song 'Turr Chaliyan.'
Kriti wrote in the caption of her post, "We found ourselves, when we found each other, and that’s the most beautiful kind of love. It’s been a month since the wedding, but our forever begun lifetimes ago (heart emoji). @sachdevaakhilnasha you star! Thank you for being you! We thank the universe for your heart and your talent! #turrchaliyan is beyond magic. It’s love in its purest form, and the best wedding gift we could have ever gotten! (heart emoji) we love you!"
Thanking the photographers and videographers of her wedding, Kriti added, "@thehouseontheclouds thank you for being the best team and the nicest, most talented people! You’ll felt like family :) thank you for capturing our love and our love story the way you did. Every moment captured takes us back in time! It’ll stay with us forever! (heart emoji)."
Kriti and Pulkit's love story began when they were working together in Anees Bazmee's film Pagalpanti. The couple started dating each other soon after and confirmed their relationship officially.
