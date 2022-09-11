Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu & Other Celebs Mourn Telugu Actor Krishnam Raju’s Demise

Veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju, known for films like Sita Ramulu, Amara Deepam, Sita Savitri, and Antima Theerpu, passed away on Sunday (11 September) at the age of 83. Several celebrities expressed their condolences at his passing.

Jr NTR tweeted, “Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…”